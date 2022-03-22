Cop critically Injured in brief shootout in Srinagar

Srinagar: A Cop was critically injured on Tuesday in a brief shootout between militants and security forces near Zoonimar area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

A top police while confirming the incident said that a brief shootout took place in which a cop was critically injured.

The officer further said that militant was also injured and probably has escaped from the spot.

Meanwhile injured cop has been shifted to nearby hospital in critical condition. The constable has been identified as Amir Hussain.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.(GNS)

