Srinagar: Advisor to LG of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Khan on Sunday evening submitted his resignation to the Ministry of Home Affairs to take up an important political assignment in view of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Khan confirmed that he has put in his papers.

Sources disclosed that Khan submitted his resignation after discussions with top BJP leadership. Khan is likely to be given an important political assignment in view of Assembly elections in J&K—(KNO)

