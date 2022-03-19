Two drug peddlers arrested in Kulgam, contraband recovered

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 02 drug peddlers in Kulgam and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

During intervening night of 17/18-march 2022, acting on specific information, a police party of Police Station Qazigund at a checkpoint established at Nassu Crossing intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number DL8CNA-5580 driven by one person identified as Balwinder Singh son of Baj Singh resident of Manjhli Moga Punjab. During search, officers were able to recover 21Kgs of Poppy Straw from the said vehicle. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Meanwhile in another action, during the intervening night of 14/15, a police party of Police Station Qaimoh at a checkpoint established at Village Hassanpora intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK03-5725 with one person on board. During search, officers were able to recover 1400 bottles of Codeine Phosphate from the said vehicle. Besides, the driver namely Abdul Qayoom Shah son of Ghulam Qadir Shah resident of SICOP road Bijebhara managed to flee from the spot, however with the strenuous efforts of Police party the accused was arrested within 03 hours. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and investigation set in motion.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print