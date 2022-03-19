2 arrested with illicit timber in Baramulla

SRINAGAR: Police in Baramulla have seized illicit timber at Daragutliyan Uri area of Baramulla and arrested 02 persons involved in the commission of crime.
Acting on specific input, a police party of PS Uri under the close supervision of SDPO Uri Shri Junaid Wali-JKPS arrested two persons involved in cutting & selling illicit forest timber. They have been identified as Mohd Amin Bhatti son of Abdul Rashid & Jabeer Ahmad Bhatti son of Mohd Hussain both residents of Daragutliyan Uri. Illicit forest timber in the shape of logs has been recovered from their houses. They have been shifted to PS where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation has been initiated.
The drive against timber smugglers will continue to ensure protection of green gold. Our consistent actions against anti-social elements should reassure the community members that we are making every effort to keep our society free of crime. Police has resolved to act as per law against those who indulge in criminal activities.