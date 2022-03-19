Zila Sainik Welfare Office Srinagar greets people on Shab-e-Baraat & Holi

Srinagar: Team ZSWO Srinagar has extended their greetings to the people on the festival of Shab-e-Baraat and Holi . Team said that these festivals give us the message of *humanity and peace* within & outside ourselves. Team said that on Shab-e-Barat let us all pray for peace of our land and for the whole of *humanity* so that we are in love, compassion & respect for diversity. Team said that festivals are the occasions of inculcating & strengthening in us the human-values so that we make this land of God, a place of peace & harmony.