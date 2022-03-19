Tracking OGWs huge challenge, 150 arrested this year: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Tracking overground workers of militant outfits is a huge challenge for security forces, but 150 of them have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir so far this year, Inspector General of Police of Kashmir Vijay Kumar said on Thursday.

“OGWs (overground workers) don’t remain permanently so. OGWs carry out a few activities and then remain silent and live normal life. That’s why we call them hybrid terrorists or terrorist associates. That is a huge challenge for police. However, we have arrested 150 OGWs so far this year,” the IGP told reporters in Budgam.

Kumar flagged off a ‘Bharat Darshan’ tour of 80 youths from the central Kashmir district.

Kumar said only those who have family history of militancy, stone-pelting background and those who come under the influence of online propaganda pick up arms.

He said that families whose children go missing have great faith in police as they directly approach a police station for lodging missing reports and work jointly with police to bring back misguided youths .

In many cases, youths join back their families. Those who don’t come back, we give them the chance, even in live encounters, to surrender, he said.

The IGP said it was not that every youth in the valley was joining the ranks of militants.

“Those who have some background like someone in the family has been a terrorist, or has been killed, or some relative is a terrorist, or someone has involvement in stone pelting, and those who come under the influence of online propaganda pick up arms. It is not that every youth picks up arms, Kumar said.

To a question on the measures taken for the security of forces personnel going on leave in the wake of recent attacks on some of them, Kumar said the revised do’s and don’ts and standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued to the police, CRPF and Army personnel intending to visit home on leave.

“These SOPs are being reviewed from time to time, he said. PTI

