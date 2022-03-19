LeT module busted in Pulwama, 6 arrested

Srinagar: Six alleged militant associates were arrested after a module of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was busted in Pulwama on Friday, police said.
Preliminary investigation revealed that they were involved in providing logistics, shelter, managing and transferring finance and motivating youth to act as hybrid militants, a police spokesman said.
Police in Pulwama have busted a militant module linked with LeT and arrested six militant associates, he said.
He identified them as Rouf Ahmad Lone alias Amjid, a resident of Lelhar Kakapora, Aqib Maqbool Bhat, a resident of Alochibagh Pampore, Javaid Ahmad Dar, a resident of Larve Kakapora, Arshid Ahmad Mir, a resident of Parigam Pulwama, Rameez Raja, a resident of Parigam Pulwama, and Sajad Ahmad Dar, a resident of Larve Kakapora.
The investigating team also learnt that they were working for terrorist commander Reyaz Ahmad Dar alias Khalid alias Sheeraz of LeT, the spokesman said.
Srinagar: Six alleged militant associates were arrested after a module of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was busted in Pulwama on Friday, police said.