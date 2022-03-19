Amit Shah arrives in Jammu on 2 day visit

Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Jammu on Thursday evening for a two day visit.

Officials told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Shah, who is also Union minister for Co-operation of India was welcomed by Union Minister and Member Parliament from Udhampur-Kathua-Doda constituency Dr Dr Jatinder Singh and Member Parliament from Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha constituency Jugal Kishor Sharma at Technical Airport Jammu.

Sources said that from the airport Union Home Minister left for Raj Bhawan, where he scheduled to chair a high level meeting with top brass of Army, Jammu Kashmir Police, Para Military Forces.

The meeting will be attended by Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, senior officials from the Civil and Police departments.

Sources said that at a high level meeting, the Home Minister will discuss the blueprint of the upcoming Amarnath Ji Yatra, which will likely resume after 2019. Sources said that the Union Government is likely to invest more energy on the resumption of the yatra. The Union Home Minister along with civil administration and security forces will chalk out strategies to make this year’s yatra smooth and incident free.

Sources further said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting with top security brass regarding current security challenges and upcoming summer’s plans for Kashmir.

In the morning, Amit Shah will attend 83rd Raising Day of the Central Reserve Police Forces, which this time will take place at MA stadium, Jammu unlikely in Delhi like past practice, sources said.

The Union Home Minister will also visit Mahanpur area of Kathua district where High Security Prison will come up.

Sources said that Amit Shah will be holding a third meeting later in the evening before leaving for New Delhi. (KNO)

