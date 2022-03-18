Man Injured, 2 Cattle Charred Alive In Markundal, Bandipora

Bandipora: A man suffered burn injuries while a cow and calf were charred to death in a blaze in Markundal village of Bandipora district on Friday.

Local sources said that fire broke out this evening in the cowshed of Abdul Rashid Rather son of Ghulam Mohammad, a resident of Gushanpora Maidan Mohalla of Markundal, Bandipora.

In the fire incident, a cowshed was completely gutted and a cow, her calf were charred to death while the owner suffered burn injuries while dousing the flames.

A police official while confirming the incident said that the injured have been shifted to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment. (GNS)

