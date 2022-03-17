Masoodi calls on Rajnath, seeks handover of High Ground land to KU

Srinagar: National Conference Member of Parliament from Anantnag Justice (R) Hasnain Masoodi on Wednesday called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and impressed upon him to take immediate steps for handing over of 45 acres of land known as High Ground to South Campus, Kashmir University so that academic activities at Campus are pursued at optimum level, and remaining faculties started.
In a statement, he also requested the concerned Minister to take required steps for handing over Awantipur air strip to civilian administration so that air connectivity is established initially between south Kashmir and Jammu, Delhi and thereafter other cities.
He explained that it was becoming increasingly difficult for the Airport at Srinagar to handle about 82 flights, said a statement.
“The air connectivity between Awantipur and the rest of the country shall ease pressure on International Airport Srinagar and also help in hassle free tourist traffic to Pahalgam and other hill stations and provide relief to the general public of South Kashmir,” he added.