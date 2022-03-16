Bhatnagar nominated chairman of five PSUs, Corporations

Srinaga: Government on Wednesday nominated Lieutenant Governor’s advisor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar as chairman on the Board of Directors of five PSUs and Corporations.

“In supersession of all previous orders on the subject, sanction is hereby accorded to the nomination of Advisor(B) to the Lieutenant Governor, as Chairman on the Board of Directors of PSUs/Corporations of following (five PSUs and Corporations),” reads a movement order, a copy of which lies with GNS. They include J&K State Industrial Development Corporation Limited (SIDCO); J&K Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited (SICOP); Jammu and Kashmir Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation Limited and Jammu and Kashmir Cements Limited (IKCL) besides Jammu and Kashmir Industries Limited (JKI).

Bhatnagar holds portfolios of Health & Medical Education, Public Works (R&B), Jal Shakti, Transport, Animal/ Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries, Revenue, School Education and Higher Education, Skill Development. (GNS)

