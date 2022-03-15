Director Tourism unveils medals, T-shirts for upcoming Snow Shoe Championship

SRINAGAR: Director Tourism, Kashmir Dr GN Itoo today unveiled the medals, customised T-Shirts and caps for the upcoming National SnowShoe Championship that is going to be held at Gulmarg, Kashmir from March 18 to 21.
The championship being organised under the auspices of Snow Shoe Federation of India will witness participation of more than 100 athletes, both male and female from 14 State and Union territories.
On the occasion, the Director unveiled medals and other souvenirs for the championship.
Speaking about the event, Dr GN Itoo said that sport of Snow Shoe is getting popular all over India and the National competition is going to witness participation from almost every part of Country. He wished his best to the participants and the organizers.
Senior officers of the Department besides President Ski Mountaineering Association of India, Rauf Tramboo and other officials were present on the occasion.