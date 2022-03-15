DG Horticulture visits State Houses in Srinagar; initiates plantation drive

SRINAGAR: The Director General (DG) Horticulture, Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today visited various State Houses in Srinagar.
The DG instructed the concerned staff to maintain these guest houses and further directed them to plant the latest exotic/native varieties of fruit plants there.
Bhat on the occasion initiated the plantation drive and planted many new and exotic varieties of various fruit plants.
He also informed that the Department is going to organize a Horti-spring festival-2022 w.e.f. 21 March, 2022 at Centre of Excellence, Zawoora which will last up to 15th of April, 2022.
The festival will encompass fruit show, plant show, Horti-Machinery exhibition and plantation drive. Showcasing the flowering of Apricot, Cherry, Plum and Peach etc. will also be the main attraction of the festival.
The DG appealed to the general public to participate in the festival.
During the visit, the DG was accompanied by Chief Horticulture officer, Srinagar and other Officers of the department.
