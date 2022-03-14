Sarpanch killing: Module busted; 3 militant associates arrested; weapons, vehicle seized, says IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police (IGP ) Kashmir range Vijay Kumar Monday said that police have busted the Hizbul Mujahideen module involved in the recent killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmed Mir and arrested three militant associates actively involved in the act.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted that “#Kulgam Police busted # module of HM out involved in recent #killing of #Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir & arrested 03 # militant associates’ actively involved and recovered #incriminating materials including 02 Pistols on their disclosure. Vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized. During #investigation, it was learnt that the Sarpanch was killed by HM # militant Mushtaq Yatoo on the directions of HM Chief militant Farooq Nalli.”—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print