Education, police get higher allocations in J&K budget

New Delhi: The education department has been allocated the highest Rs 11,832.77 crore followed by Rs 10,831.18 crore for the home department, which controls police, in the Rs 1.42 lakh crore budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23 presented by Union finance minister in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Sitharaman also presented the supplementary demands for the year 2021-22 totalling Rs 18,860.32 crore for the UT.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill 2022, Rs 797.34 crore has been allocated for the general administration department and Rs 10,831.18 crore for the home department.

The higher allocation for the home department, under which the Jammu and Kashmir Police comes, indicated the government’s priority in maintaining peace in the Union Territory, which has been facing over three decades of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Rs 11,832.77 crore has been earmarked for the education department, Rs 1129.59 crore for the planning department and Rs 232.43 crore for the information department According to the papers presented in Lok Sabha, Rs 8768.09 crore has been allocated for the power department, Rs 1002.98 crore for the industry department and Rs 2835.39 crore for the agriculture department.

Rs 6296.57 crore has been earmarked for the Public Works Department, Rs 7873.34 crore for the health department and Rs 3202.71 crore for the social welfare department.

Sitharaman allocated Rs 507.9 crore for the tourism department, Rs 5443.17 crore for the rural development department and Rs 646.93 crore for the horticulture department.–(PTI)

