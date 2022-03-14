Delimitation commission puts proposals in public domain

Srinagar: In a significant move, the delimitation commission on Monday published the proposals for delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies of Jammu & Kashmir.

The delimitation panel has published the proposals in the Gazette of India and Gazette of J&K, together with dissenting proposals submitted by Members of Parliament from National Conference and Bharatiya Janta Party.

The commission has asked the general public to submit their objections/ suggestions by or before March 21.

“Any objection/ suggestions in regard to these proposals should reach the secretary, Delimitation Commission, Nirvachan Sadan, Ashoka Road, New Delhi,110001 on or before the said date,” reads the notification—(KNO

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print