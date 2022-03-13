Police bust inter-state drug cartel, 5 arrested

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police in Srinagar busted an inter-state drug cartel by arresting five notorious drug peddlers and recovered large quantity of drugs and cash amount of ?70,200 (proceeds of narcotic crime). Besides, a drug awareness rally was organised by police at Sopore.

Acting on specific information generated by Police Station Kralkhud about the movement of notorious drug peddlers who were boarding a vehicle bearing registration number HR26BA-5606 near SRTC Bridge in Karalkhud area, a special operation was launched by Srinagar Police in which five drug peddlers were nabbed. They have been identified as Tariq Ahmad Wango, son of Ab Khaliq, resident of Chinkral Mohalla; Manzoor Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Mohammad Mir; Mohammad Iqbal Mir, son of Noor Mohammad Mir; Tariq Ahmad Sofi, son of Mohammad Afzal Sofi, all residents of Tengpora Byepass; and Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh @Vicky, son of Ghulam Mohammad, resident of Zaindar Mohalla, Srinagar.

During search, 35,000 Spasmoproxyvon capsules and amount of ?70,200, believed to be proceeds of narcotic crime was recovered from their possession. These peddlers were on move towards other districts for delivery of the illegal consignment, police said.

Police said that drug peddler Tariq Ahmed Wango is already involved in six FIRs registered in different police stations of district Srinagar and was also lodged in jail under Public Safety Act in 2019.

Subsequently, a case vide FIR No. 08/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Kral Khud and investigation has been taken up.

Meanwhile, Sopore Police today organised awareness programme about ill effects of drug abuse on the society in Watergam Rafiabad which was attended by the respectable citizens & students of the Paradise High School Watergam. SDPO Rafiabad Shri Ameen Bhat-JKPS, SHO Dangiwacha and IC PP Watergam interacted with the participants during the awareness programme. After the interaction program, a rally was organised from Watergam to Hadipora in order to generate awareness against drug abuse and its ill effects on the society.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print