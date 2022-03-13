CRPF man shot dead near home in Shopian

Anantnag: A paramilitary CRPF personnel was shot at and killed by unidentified gunmen Saturday evening here in Shopian district of south Kashmir.

The slain has been identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi, son of Jalal Din, a resident of Chak-e-Chotipora village in Shopian district.

“He was brought dead to the hospital, He had multiple bullet injuries,” a health official in Shopian said.

The incident took place at about 7:15 PM Saturday evening in the native village of the CRPF man. “He was home on leave from duty,” a senior police official from the area told Kashmir Reader.

He said that Mukhtar was intercepted by unidentified militants near his home and shot at from close range, multiple times.

“He was shifted to hospital but succumbed on the way,” the official said, adding that a case has been registered and investigation taken up into the matter.

A large contingent of government forces reached the spot and carried out searches to try and nab the attackers, who had managed to flee by then.

There has been a spike in killings by unidentified gunmen this month. Three Panchayat members have already been killed in three different incidents since March 2.

The spate in such killings comes amidst intensified anti-militancy operations in different parts of Kashmir valley.

Four militants were killed in the last twenty-four hours in three different gunfights across Kashmir.

