2 JeM, 2 LeT militants killed in three different gunfights in Kashmir

Wanted Pakistani militant Kamaal Bhai @Jatt killed in Pulwama, IGP calls it ‘big success’

Srinagar: Four militants, one of them a Pakistani commander of the Jaish-e-Muhammad, were killed in three different gunfights in south, north, and central Kashmir regions, the police said, while a civilian was injured in one of the gunfights.

“One militant has also been arrested,” police said.

The gunfights were reported from Chewakalan village of the Pulwama district, Nechama Rajwar area of Hanwara in Kupwara district, and Nunnar area of Ganderbal district.

“Operations were launched at some 4-5 locations across Kashmir valley, and at least three of them culminated in gunfights, resulting in the killing of four militants,” Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

The first gunfight took place in Chewakalan village in Newa area in Pulwama district. The gunfight started late Friday evening and resulted in the killing of two militants of the JeM.

The overnight gunfight concluded early Saturday morning.

One of the slain militants in Pulwama has been identified as Kamaal Bhai, alias Jatt, a Pakistani national. “He was active since 2018 in Pulwama-Shopian areas and was involved in many terror activities,” IGP Kumar said.

The second militant killed in the gunfight was yet to be identified. “During the gunfight, a militant of the outfit was also apprehended alive,” police said.

A civilian also sustained injuries during the Pulwama gunfight and has been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Shergujri, a resident of Chewakalan village.

A health official said that the injured civilian was rushed to District Hospital Pulwama, where his condition was stable. “He had a bullet wound to his right thigh and is under treatment,” the official said.

“Militants in Pulwama were given ample opportunities to lay down their arms but they did not pay heed and instead opened indiscriminate fire,” a senior police official from Pulwama told Kashmir Reader.

In the Handwara gunfight, a militant was killed and has been identified as Suhail Gulzar, a resident of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. “He was affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba and had been active for some time now,” a police official said.

Another Lashkar-e-Toiba militant was killed in the Ganderbal gunfight, where search operations continued while this report was being filed. The militant killed in Handwara was yet to be identified.

Bodies of all four militants have been retrieved and will be sent to an undisclosed location in north Kashmir for burial. The authorities have refused to hand over bodies of slain militants to their families since April 2020, citing Covid protocol.

“Arms, ammunition, and some incriminating material has been recovered from the possession of the slain militants,” the police official said.

Kumar confirmed that the gunfights in Pulwama and Handwara have been concluded while search operations continued in the Ganderbal area. He said that more gunfight(s) are likely to take place at other locations, where operations have been launched, as well.

Police in a statement said that Pulwama police along with army’s 50RR and 183Bn CRPF arrested an active militant during an operation in village Wahibugh area. He has been identified as Rouf Ahmad Mir, son of Mohammad Yousuf Mir, resident of Parigam Pulwama. Incriminating material, arms & ammunition including a pistol, 02 magazines, 26 rounds, 03 grenades and 01 pouch were recovered from his possession, police said.

The police statement said that Kamaal Bhai was active since 2018 in Shopian-Pulwama areas. Adil Khan, killed in Ganderbal, was involved in the attack on the Vice President of BJP’s Ganderbal unit on 6 Oct 2020, civilian killings in Srinagar, besides facilitating a grenade attack at Towheed Chowk & Chappargund, Ganderbal.

From the three encounter sites, incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 02 AK-56 rifles, 01 AK short barrel rifle, 01 Pistol, 09 AK-magazines, 01 Grenade, 08 Pistol rounds and 32 AK rounds have been recovered, police said.

IGP Kashmir termed the elimination of the wanted Pakistani militant as a big success and congratulated the joint forces for conducting successful operations without any collateral damage.

Talking to reporters on the side-lines of a talent hunt programme organised by J&K Police at Tagore Hall Srinagar, IGP Kumar said that Sarpanchs and Panchs who are facing threats have been provided safe accommodations in Srinagar and other district headquarters. He also said that militants on the directions of their handlers across the border are trying to misuse religious places to create law & order situation. IGP Kashmir once again advised all the protected persons especially Sarpanchs & Panchs to inform local police if they go out on any visit.

