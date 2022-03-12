17 residential tin sheds, godown, shop, car gutted in Parimpora blaze

Srinagar: At least 17 residential tin sheds, a godown, a car and a shop were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in Parimpora area of Srinagar on Saturday afternoon.

Official said that a massive fire broke out in Parimpora at the back side of Police Station this afternoon.

In the incident, 17 residential tin sheds, a Maruti Car, Godown and a shop were completely damaged, they said.

Meanwhile, police has registered a case in this regard while the initial investigation reveals that the cause of fire is due to short circuit—(KNO)

