Militants Shot Dead Sarpanch In Adoora Kulgam

Srinagar: Militants on Friday evening shot dead a Sarpanch in Adoora area of Kulgam in South Kashmir. This is the second killing of a Panchayat member in last two days in The Valley.

Official sources said that militants fired upon Shabir Ahmad Mir son of Shabir Ahmad Mir son Mohammad Abdullah at his native village of Adoora. The injured was shifted to district hospital Kulgam where he was declared brought dead. “He had bullet injuries in abdomen and was brought dead to the hospital,” Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Muzaffar said. A police officer told GNS that a case has been registered while area has been immediately cordoned off.

On March 9, Militants barged inside the house of a Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Rasheed Bhat and shot him dead at Khonmoh area in outskirts of Srinagar. (GNS)

