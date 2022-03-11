Army chopper crashes in Bandipora’s Gurez

Gurez: An army chopper crashed in Gujran Nallah at Tulail area of Gurez in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday afternoon, Officials said.

They said, that an army chopper crashed in Gujran Nallah area in Gurez valley following which a rescue operation has been immediately launched.

However, sources said that the fate of pilot and co—pilot was being ascertained. It is belived that pilot and co pilot ejected safely but there was no word from officials yet.

SDM Gurez said that the communication with the army chopper has been lost. “We are ascertaining the details,” he said—(KNO)

*Further details awaited*

