Pleasant Weather In J&K, Night Temp Increases At Most Places

Srinagar: Pleasant weather conditions continue to prevail in Jammu and Kashmir as night temperature recorded a drop at a few places and increase at most other locations including Gulmarg on Thursday.

A meteorological department said that Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, recorded a low of 3.8°C against last night’s 5.1°C.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of 3.2°C against 3.0°C on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, had a low of 1.9°C against 3.3°C on the previous night, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.1°C against minus 1.3°C last night, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 0.2°C against minus 2.5°C on the previous night, he said.

The temperature was 3.5°C above normal for this time of the year in the famous resort, he said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 3.5°C against 3.7°C on the previous night, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 13.5°C against 12.5°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 0.5°C below normal for the J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 5.6°C, Batote had a minimum of 9.5°C while Bhaderwah recorded a low of 6.2°C, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a minimum of minus 3.8°C against last night’s minus 3.4°C on the previous night while automatic Kargil station recorded a low of minus 8.0°C. For at least March 17, the weatherman said mainly dry weather was expected over Jammu and Kashmir. (GNS)

