Pulwama Encounter: Security forces taking utmost precautions to ensure no damage to Mosque: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar,: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Thrusday said that militants are holed up in a separate structure from the mosque in ongoing encounter at Naina Batapora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

In a tweet on Kashmir Police Zone, quoting IGP, the police said that “Two militants were holed up in a structure separate from the mosque. We have taken every precaution to ensure that no damage happens to the mosque.One militant has been neutralised. Operation in progress, ” ends the tweet.(GNS).

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print