Pulwama Encounter: 01 militant killed, operation on

By on No Comment

 

 

Srinagar One militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter at Naina Batapora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

 

Official sources said , that one militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter, however identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained.

 

Earlier Reports reaching said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Naina Batapora.

 

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)

Pulwama Encounter: 01 militant killed, operation on added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.