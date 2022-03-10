Pulwama Encounter: 01 militant killed, operation on

Srinagar One militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter at Naina Batapora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

Official sources said , that one militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter, however identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier Reports reaching said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Naina Batapora.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)

