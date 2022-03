Budgam: Body of an army solider, who was missing since Monday evening was found at Labren village of Budgam today, officials said.

Sources said that the body of Sameer Ahmad Malla son of Mohammad Yaqoob Malla, a resident of Lokripora Khag area had gone missing on Monday evening and that his body was found today.

He said that body of missing soldier was found in village Labren Dalwesh Khag—(KNO)

*Further details awaited*

