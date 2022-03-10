Highway Reopens After Several Hours Closure Due To Landslide

Srinagar: Jammu-Srinagar highway, the lone surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, has been thrown open for traffic after remaining blocked for several hours due to landslide at Nachlana on Thursday, officials said.

Official sources said that men and machinery were pressed into service to clear the debris at Nachlana, the area which falls between Banihal and Ramban. Subsequent to the landslide, traffic department urged people not to travel on Jammu-Srinagar highway till the clearance work was completed.

“The Highway is now through for vehicular movement and stranded vehicles are being cleared,” a traffic department official said..

Meanwhile, Mughal Road, connecting Shopian with Poonch and Rajouri districts, remained closed for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation at Peer Ki Gali.

Also,Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road remained shut for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation on Zoji la axis.

Official recently said that though snow has been cleared up to zero point but due to recent avalanches, it was not feasible to throw the road open.

Kishtwar-Sinthan road also remained closed in view of snow accumulation, the traffic department official said. (GNS)

