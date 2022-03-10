PDP Sarpanch killed by militants in Khonmoh, Srinagar

Srinagar: A Sarpanch affiliated with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was killed after militants shot at him in Khonmoh area on Srinagar outskirts on Wednesday evening.
A police officer said that militants fired upon the Sarpanch, Sameer Ahmad Bhat, son of Ab Rasheed Bhat, resident of Khonmoh, leaving him critically injured.
The injured person was shifted to hospital where his condition was said to be critical, the officer added.
At the hospital, he was operated on by the doctors but succumbed to the injuries.
Medical Superintendent of SMHS hospital confirmed his death saying, “He had 1-2 bullets in his chest and was immediately operated upon. However he succumbed to the wounds.”
Soon after the attack, the entire area of cordoned off by police and army. However, when this report was filed, no arrest had been made yet.
Police said preliminary investigation revealed that militants had barged into the house of the Sarpanch in Khonmoh area and fired indiscriminately upon him.