Farooq Abdullah visits home of Rafiya Nazir

By on No Comment

Farooq Abdullah visits home of Rafiya Nazir

Srinagar: Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday visited Chak, Sadrabal, to condole the bereaved family of 19-yr-old Rafiya Nazir who died of injuries sustained in the grenade blast at Amira Kadal.
Dr Farooq expressed sympathies with the bereaved in their hour of grief and offered Fatiha for the deceased. He was accompanied by NC Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani and senior leaders Aga Mehmood and Mir GM Saqi.

Farooq Abdullah visits home of Rafiya Nazir added by on
View all posts by KR Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.