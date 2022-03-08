Timber smuggler arrested in Sopore

Srinagar: Police in Sopore have arrested a notorious timber smuggler in Sopore involved in four FIR’s and was evading his arrest from last year.
During the intervening night of 6/7 March 2022, a police party of Police Station Panzla acting on specific information arrested the timber smuggler from Srinagar. The arrested timber smuggler namely Syed Khan son of Khushal Khan resident of Kutru Naribal Rafiabad was a habitual and chronic forest offender and was involved in 04 FIR’s viz 80/17, 63/21 of PS Panzalla and 80/18, 101/19 of PS Dangiwacha.
Worth to mention here that, the offender had made tremendous damage to the forests and had made timber smuggling his aim and profession thereby causing irreparable loss to the national economy and public health. Despite several warnings and registration of FIR’s the offender had not refrained from indulging in these illegal activities. The nefarious activities of the offender had become highly detrimental and dangerous for society and forests. Accordingly a warrant under Public Safety Act was issued by District Magistrate Ganderbal in the month of September 2021.
