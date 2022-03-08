PSA slapped on peddler in Awantipora, another arrested in Sopore

SRINAGAR: Acting tough against the drug dealings and to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Awantipora booked a notorious drug peddler under PSA. Besides, arrested a drug peddler in Sopore and recovered psychotropic substances from his possession.

Earlier, Police Station Pampore arrested a notorious drug peddler identified as Manzoor Ahmad Mir @Mana Tiger son of Abdul Khaliq Mir resident of Kadlabal Pampore and a case was registered against him. Pertinent to mention here that he was involved in many NDPS and Burglary related cases. Despite his involvement in many FIRS the accused was again promoting Drug Abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth in Pampore area. Subsequently, the case was duly processed and after obtaining sanctions from the concerned authorities, the arrested drug peddler was detained under Public Safety Act.

Besides, one more accused identified as Shabir Ahmad Najar, a released terrorist, son of Gh Ahmad Najar resident of Wuyan Pampore has also been booked under Public Safety Act after obtaining sanctions from the concerned authorities.

Meanwhile, Sopore police led by in-charge PP Fruit Mandi at a checking point established at Vijbal Crossing signalled a vehicle bearing registration number DLCT3 3503 to stop which tried to flee after noticing Police Party but due to alertness of Police Party, the vehicle was intercepted. During search, 1560 capsules of Spasmoproxyvon were recovered from the possession of Jamsheed Ahmad Malik @Bat Bakra son of Ghulam Muhammad Malik resident of Achabal Sopore. He has been arrested and shifted to a police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 40/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Sopore and investigation has been initiated.

