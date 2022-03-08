LCMA launches spontaneous demolition drive at Brari Nambal, Babademb

SRINAGAR: The Enforcement Wing of Lake Conservation & Management Authority today launched a spontaneous demolition drive in the area of Babademb Brari Nambal.
During the drive, one tin shed, one tin walling and five wooden culverts were demolished which were raised illegally by some land owners in order to make access to the interiors of Brari Nambal Lagoon.
The demolition team was accompanied by Tehsildar Khanyar and SHO police station Khanyar.
Moreover, in the area of Bonigam Shalimar one Angle Iron shed was also demolished and in the area of Teilbal one single storey raised illegally were also demolished.
Meanwhile, all the public residing within the LCMA jurisdiction and in lake are hereby once again directed not to go for any sort of illegal constructions / encroachments, as the Enforcement wing will continue its demolition drives of illegal constructions/ removal of encroachments.