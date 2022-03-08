CS conducts extensive tour of Jammu city, inspects development projects

JAMMU: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, today conducted an extensive tour of Jammu city to inspect the pace of ongoing mega development projects being executed under different schemes.

Chief Secretary visited and inspected the pace of progress on Ramp Based Multi Level Car Parking project being raised at Panjtirhti.

The concerned officers informed the CS that Rs 30 crore multi-tier parking facility would have four levels of parking besides two basements, ground and terrace reserved for parking of around 250 vehicles including 33 percent for SUVs and 136 two wheelers. The ambitious project is expected to be completed by June 2022 this year.

Dr Mehta, while assessing physical progress on the project, asked the officers to ensure operationalization of the project within the given timeline ensuring decongestion of roads of nearby markets from roadside parking for public convenience.

Chief Secretary also visited the historic Mubarak Mandi Heritage complex and had on ground appraisal of restoration and renovation works being taken up at the ancient destination of great tourist significance. He toured different parts of the heritage complex and inspected structures where restorations works are being executed. He directed the concerned officers to also plan out the landscaping and aesthetic environs of the entire heritage complex surroundings for beautification.

Later, Chief Secretary visited the multi-tier parking project at General Bus Stand Jammu wherein he toured all the floors of the facility consisting of parking slots commercial spaces for shops like restaurants and showrooms.

On the occasion, several shop keepers and transporters also interacted with the Chief Secretary and apprised him of their issues and concerns seeking an early redressal.

Dr Mehta visited the Ragunath Bazaar and enquired about the different projects being taken up there for beautification of the market.

Meanwhile, Dr Mehta visited the Ropeway project at Bahu Fort and had a detailed inspection of the utility. He directed the officials to maintain highest safety standards while operating the facility.

Chief Secretary was accompanied by Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Dheeraj Gupta, Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment, Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner Secretary Floriculture, Sheikh Fayaz, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer, Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority, Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation and Chief Executive Officer, Special Purpose Vehicle for Jammu City, Avny Lavasa and other concerned officers and officials.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print