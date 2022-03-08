DC Bla reviews implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes

BARAMULLA: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar today convened a meeting of the concerned officers in Dak Bungalow here to review the implementation of action plan for saturation of the schemes in the district under financial inclusion (PMJJBY, PMSBY and APY).

On the occasion, the DC was apprised in detail about the achievements made so far under Centrally Sponsored Schemes of PMJJBY, PMSBY and APY.

The DC stressed upon the concerned departments and financial institutions to work for overall development of the district with more dedication and sincerity, so that the new targets under schemes of PMJJBY, PMSBY and ARY for financial year 2022-23 are achieved.

In this regard, he directed Lead District Manager to monitor and follow up the work on a monthly basis in respect of departments and Banks under Government sponsored schemes for eradication of unemployment of educated youth, hassle free lending facilities for generating new income units.

The DC also directed all the Block Development Officers, Banks and Line Departments to conduct awareness camps in their respective blocks and educate the public about the social security schemes viz. Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) for enrolment of account holders and about other activities.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Development Yaar Ali Khan, District Statistical Officer Ishtiyaq Ahmad khan, Chief Education Officer, G.M. Lone, Chief Medical Officer Baramulla, Bashir Ahmad Malik, District Social Welfare Officer, Showkat Ahmad Showkat besides other District and Sectoral officers of Baramulla district.

