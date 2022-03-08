Get ready for assembly elections, says BJP Prez

Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda Monday told its leaders to get ready for assembly elections in J&K stating that the present was theirs and efforts should be made to “grab future too.”

Arriving in Jammu on a two-day visit, he chaired a top meeting of party leaders at Katra in which senior BJP leaders including national General Secretaries Tarun Chug, Vinod Tawdey, MoS PMO Dr Jitendera Singh and J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina besides all party leaders from J&K were present.

Sources privy to the meeting said Nadda while addressing the party workers showered praises on party’s Kashmir-based leaders for remaining steadfast during tough times and braving violence.

“In 2008, no one could have thought that BJP rallies would be held in Kashmir as violence was at its peak. But I saw rallies and other programs of BJP taking place as the party’s Kashmir based workers and leaders remained committed towards the party,” he told the meeting as per sources.

He hailed the party’s Kashmir based leaders for their efforts towards strengthening party roots in the Valley and urged them to keep moving in the right direction, the sources said.

“You should get ready for the assembly elections. Present is ours but we all must make efforts to retain the forte and grab the future too,” Nadda was quoted as having told the meeting, as per sources.

He also checked the party pulse stating that the party was getting stronger with each passing day as more and more people were joining it. “We have 18 crore workers across the country which really is a big achievement. In J&K, we have to strengthen the party at booth and constituency levels. You must build a close rapport with the people in villages, towns and constituencies to make BJP stronger day by day,” he told the meeting, as per sources.

Nadda listened to the party leaders from Kashmir and Jammu patiently.

Sources said that Nadda asked party leaders and workers to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision in the months ahead. “Keep the momentum going, I assure you that the future will be ours,” he told the meeting. KNO

