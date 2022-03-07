Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday afternoon, official sources said. The telephonic talks will follow Modi’s scheduled conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Modi’s interaction with the two leaders comes amid India’s all out efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from Ukraine, facing attack from Russia. Modi had spoken to Putin earlier too when the war began. PM Modi to speak to Putin added by Press Trust of India on 11:11 am March 7, 2022View all posts by Press Trust of India → Press Trust of India Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Related
