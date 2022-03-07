Death toll in Srinagar grenade attack reaches 2

Srinagar: A 19-year-old girl, who was wounded in a grenade attack in Srinagar on Sunday afternoon, succumbed to injuries at SMHS hospital on Monday morning.

An official that Rafiya daughter of Nazir Ahmad Tinda resident of Hazratbal Srinagar succumbed to injuries at SHMS this morning. “She succumbed to injuries at around 8: 00 AM,”medical superintendent SMHS, Dr Kamaljeet Singh said.

With this fatality, the death toll in yesterday’s grenade blast has reached to two. More than 30 persons were wounded when a hand grenade was lobbed at Hari Singh High Street market on Sunday afternoon—(KNO)

