One Civilian dead, 21 including Cop injured in Grenade attack at Amira Kadal Srinagar

Srinagar;: One person was dead and atleast twenty one people including a cop were injured after suspected militants on Sunday hurled a grenade at Amira Kadal area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.
A top police officer said that militants lobbed grenade in busy Amira Kadal Market. In this incident one person succumbed at hospital where as 21 people including a cop recieved splinter wounds.
The identity of the slain person was not immediately known yet.
Meanwhile area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. Details emerging.(GNS)