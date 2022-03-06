One Civilian dead, 21 including Cop injured in Grenade attack at Amira Kadal Srinagar

Srinagar;: One person was dead and atleast twenty one people including a cop were injured after suspected militants on Sunday hurled a grenade at Amira Kadal area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

A top police officer said that militants lobbed grenade in busy Amira Kadal Market. In this incident one person succumbed at hospital where as 21 people including a cop recieved splinter wounds.

The identity of the slain person was not immediately known yet.

Meanwhile area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. Details emerging.(GNS)

