Cop among 21 injured in HSHS grenade attack

SRINAGAR A policeman was among 21 persons injured in a grenade attack at Hari Singh High Street (HSHS), Srinagar.

Officials said that unidentified persons lobbed a grenade towards security forces in HSHS area this afternoon.

They said that 21 persons including a cop sustained minor injuries in the attack, who have been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Medical Superintendant of SMHS hospital, Dr. Kanwaljeet Singh said that 21 injured including a cop were brought to the hospital.

*Details emerging…*

