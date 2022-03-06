Cop among 21 injured in HSHS grenade attack

By on No Comment

 

 

SRINAGAR  A policeman was among 21 persons injured in a grenade attack at Hari Singh High Street (HSHS), Srinagar.

 

Officials said that unidentified persons lobbed a grenade towards security forces in HSHS area this afternoon.

 

They said that 21 persons including a cop sustained minor injuries in the attack, who have been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

 

Medical Superintendant of SMHS hospital, Dr. Kanwaljeet Singh said that 21 injured including a cop were brought to the hospital.

 

*Details emerging…*

Cop among 21 injured in HSHS grenade attack added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.