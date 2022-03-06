Active LeT militant apprehended in Ganderbal: Police

Srinagar:Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested an active militant belonging to Lashkar-i-Toiba outfit in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

In a statement , the police said that today evening during checking of vehicles and pedestrians at an MVCP, near Shuhama Nagbal, A police party of PC Ganderbal, 24 RR and 115 Bn CRPF apprehended an active militant of LeT outfit.

The police spokesman identified the arrested militant as Mohd Altaf Wani son of Late Wali Mohd Wani resident of Keegam Shopian

The militant on seeing the intensive checking by SFs from a distance tried to return towards Warpow route and was challenged. His attempt to flee was foiled and he was nabbed at some distance from the MVCP, he said.

He is already found involved in FIR No 15/22 U/S 18 /20/38 ULAP of PS Shopian. An FIR stands registered in PS Ganderbal. Further investigations are on, reads the statement

