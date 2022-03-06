10 injured in Grenade attack at Amira Kadal Srinagar

SRINAGAR – Ten people were injured after suspected militants on Sunday attacked security forces by hurling Grenade at Amira Kadal area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

A top police officer said that militants attacked a joint team of Police and securiy forces with a grenade. In this incident ten people recieved splinter wounds who have been shifted to hospital.

Their condition is said to be stable, the officer added.

Meanwhile area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. Details emerging.

