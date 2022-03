Kupwara: A tipper driver died on Saturday after his vehicle plunged into Nagre nallah in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Officials said that a vehicle plunged into the nallah, trapping the driver inside following which a rescue operation was launched.

They said that soon after the rescue operation was launched, the body of driver identified as Fayaz Ahmad Dar of Check Drugmulla was recovered.

Meanwhile, police has also reached the spot and investigation has been started—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print