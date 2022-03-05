Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid opened for Friday prayers after 31 weeks

Srinagar: After 31 weeks, Srinagar’s Jama Masjid was thrown open for Friday prayers, with scores of people offering the congregational prayers on Friday.
Early this week, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole and Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar visited the historic Masjid here. The Masjid remained closed for Friday prayers in the face of Covid pandemic.
Emotional scenes were witnessed at the masjid as a large number of men, women and children were seen kissing the pillars of the masjid. “This is the place where our prayers get heard,” an elderly woman said amid tears. Hundreds of people converged at the grand masjid first time after 30 weeks and the Friday prayers calumniated peacefully
But the chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continued to remain under house detention.
