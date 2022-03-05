Major fire at Valley’s Bone and Joint Hospital, patients being evacuated

Srinagar: A major fire broke out in Bone and Joint Hospital in Srinagar’s Barzullah on Friday evening.
An official of State Disaster Management said that fire broke out in the hospital’s three-storied building housing patients.
As soon as the news spread, it triggered panic and worry with patients being rushed to safety.
The official said that fire tenders are on the spot dousing the flames.
He said that evacuation of patients was underway from wards. Preliminary reports suggest that fire engulfed three wards including Trauma, Recovery and Emergency wards.
The fire started from the Emergency Theatre possibly due to short circuit, a local news agency reported.
They quoted witnesses saying many patients were stuck inside amid blasts of a few heard.
Many people from the adjacent areas could be seen visiting the hospital to know about the well-being of their kins.
Men and machinery from the Fire and Emergency Department assisted by police and locals are on job douse the raging flames.
“Fire and Emergency Services has deployed most of their entire fleet to douse the fire,” said the official.
