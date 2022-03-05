On Friday following, thousands rush to Dargah shrine to offer prayers

Srinagar: Thousands of people on Friday offered prayers at the Kashmir’s revered Dargah shrine in Hazratbal on the Friday following Shab-e-Meraj.
Early in the morning, devotees thronged the shrine to offer prayers and have a glimpse of the holy relic of Prophet Mohammad (SAW). Both women, children and men offered prayers at the shrine. The prayers continued till late evening.
Similar congregational prayers were held in many other shrines in the valley include Jinab Sahib Soura, Aasar-i-Sharief Shahri Kailshpora, Aasar-i-Sharief Lal Bazar, Khanqah-e-Mualla, Dastgeer Sahib Khanyar, Kohimaran, Ziyarat Syed Saib Sonwar and Ziyarat Makdoom Sahib.
Special prayers were also held at Masjids and shrines in Islamabad (Anantnag) mainly at Jamia Masjid Reshi Sahab, Khiram Sirhama, Kaba Marg, Dooru and Seer Hamdan.
