DG IMPARD inaugurates One-day Orientation Programme on Redressal of Public Grievances

SRINAGAR: Director General, J&K IMPARD, Saurabh Bhagat wednesday inaugurated “One-day Orientation Programme on Redressal of Public Grievances for Nodal Officers” at main campus here.

The programme was organised in the backdrop of Lieutenant Governor’s Mulaqat Programme wherein the Lieutenant Governor had observed that while the rising percentage of disposal of grievances by various departments of the UT was laudable, efforts are to be made to ensure quality disposal of grievances on J&K Integrated Grievance Redressal & Monitoring System (JKIGRAMS).

The current Training Course is the 3rd one in the series attended by 27 Nodal Officers from Kulgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama. Formerly about 100 Nodal Officers have already attended such training at IMPARD.

The Director General while speaking on the occasion underlined the need for proper orientation and training of Nodal Officers so as to build their capacity for timely and qualitative disposal of public grievances. He informed the participants that this capacity building programme on “Redressal of Public Grievances for Nodal Officers” is a series of Training Courses for Nodal officers of various districts.

The Director General also dwelt upon the background which necessitated the conduct of this series of Training Course. He said that due to emphasis on transparency, public service delivery and accountability at the grass roots level, the necessity for reframing the mechanism of redressal of public grievances was need of the hour. He also highlighted the impact of HLG’s Grievance Redressal Mechanism initiative on the occasion.

The Director General also said that the extent of accountability and good governance has been emphasised by the Government of India in J&K and a common man can approach Lieutenant Governor with his grievance and the Government disposes same in a time bound manner.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print