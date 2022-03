Srinagar: Police on Tuesday said that they have arrested a militant associate of Lashkar-i-Toiba oufit in Sanatnagar area of Srinagar district.

A top police officer said that a militant was arrested along with ten magazines of AK-47 by police in Sanatnagar area.

A case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been taken up, police officer added.

More details emerging.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print