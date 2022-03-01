Houses searched in Shopian village for militants, none found

Shopian: Government forces on Monday carried out a cordon and search operation at Zawoora village in Shopian district. The military operation was later called off without any trace of militants found in the area.
Local sources said that several houses and other establishments were searched by government forces in the village. They said that the forces’ deployment was later withdrawn in the afternoon.
Police sources said that this military operation was launched on inputs about the presence of militants in the area. A joint team of 44 Rashtriya Rifles of army, 14th battalion of centre reserve police force, and Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out the operation.