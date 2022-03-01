Div Com, IGP Kashmir visits Srinagar Jamia Masjid

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole and Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Monday visited historic Jamia Masjid here.
Sources said that the visit was aimed to take review of various parameters in order to allow Friday prayers at the grand old mosque at Nowhatta Srinagar.
A police officer said they also held meeting with imam sahib of the grand mosque and secretary of Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, the body which manages the affairs of the mosque. The body has been expressing strong resentment over the decision by authorities in not allowing Friday prayers.
As per it, Friday prayers have been disallowed for 30 straight weeks at the historic mosque. (GNS)
