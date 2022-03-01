Cop shot at, injured in Batamaloo

Srinagar A police inspector with the Anti-Corruption Bureau was shot and injured by suspected militants at Batamaloo area of Srinagar on Monday evening.
Official sources said that the gunmen fired in the neck of the inspector, Sheikh Firdous, when he was returning from the mosque. The injured were subsequently removed to hospital, they said.
A senior police officer said that the cop has suffered injuries in the neck. However he said that his condition is stated to be stable.
Police later said that the bullet scratched through his neck. “The condition of the officer is stable and he is completely out of danger.” Police said a cordon operation has been launched to catch the culprit (s). —GNS